Leveraging the New Year: The Science Behind Lasting Resolutions

The article explores the reasons behind the fading motivation that many experience after the New Year. Fresh starts can uplift spirits temporarily, but long-term success depends on setting goals that endure through low-energy periods. Psychological research highlights the importance of autonomy, competence, and relatedness in sustaining motivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:07 IST
Leveraging the New Year: The Science Behind Lasting Resolutions
Every January, offices reset as new planners and notebooks appear, filled with neat to-do lists and clear ambitions, signaling fresh starts. But by February, many of these resources remain half-used, with motivation fading. While often attributed to a lack of discipline, psychology offers a more insightful explanation.

Fresh starts act as 'temporal landmarks' that psychologically separate us from our past selves, motivating us toward aspirational goals. However, the initial lift often mistaken for lasting motivation isn't enough. According to self-determination theory, enduring motivation aligns with autonomy, competence, and relatedness, which January goals often lack.

To maintain momentum, it's crucial to plan for inevitable dips in motivation. Effective goal-setting involves manageable, autonomy-aligned steps rather than vague ambitions. By breaking intentions into small, concrete actions, we build systems that work even on low-energy days, ensuring lasting change beyond the January novelty.

