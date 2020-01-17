Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of lying on Periyar,

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam onFriday accused superstar Rajinikanth of "uttering a blatantlie" in connection with a 1971 rally held by social reformerPeriyar, demanded his apology and also filed a policecomplaint, seeking action against him

DVK president Kolathur Mani, in a statement, alleged thatthe actor uttered a "blatant lie that the images of Lord Ramand Sita were taken nude in a rally, held as part ofsuperstition eradication conference held in 1971 at Salem." The actor made the remarks at an event held by amagazine on January 14, the outfit said

Mani demanded an unconditional apology from the actor andsaid his outfit has filed a police complaint against him.

