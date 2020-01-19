21-year old shows art creating optical illusion
A 21-year-old man from Dehradun practices an art that creates an attractive optical illusion by juggling the rings clockwise.
A 21-year-old man from Dehradun practices an art that creates an attractive optical illusion by juggling the rings clockwise. Vidhata Singh Jaura, who has been a semi-finalist from the reality show India's got talent has been performing many arts since 2016.
He also holds a degree from Trinity of London. "I am performing bubble art, Puppetry and creating illusion using rings. I am learning many other and different arts too," he said.
"I have performed in Maharashtra, Chennai and Gujarat. People feel happy when they watch my show. I get appreciation what I do and it makes me one of a kind," he further added. On asking about the son, father of artist said, "I feel proud when he perform on stage, I am also a artist and when my son performs I feel like I am performing." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dehradun
- London
- Chennai
- Maharashtra
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
London advises Brits to avoid travel to Iraq, Iran
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo: Kejriwal
Muslim Sewa Sangathan protests against CAA in Dehradun
Exhibition in London to focus on works by Indian modernist Benode Behari Mukherjee
London's Crossrail delayed to autumn 2021, three years behind schedule