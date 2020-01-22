Hindi film 'Tanhaji' declared tax-free in Maharashtra

Hindi film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" , which documents the valour of a 17th century Maratha military leader, was on Wednesday declared tax-free in Maharashtra by the Shiv Sena-led government. The Maharashtra Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, approved a proposal to make the Ajay Devgn-starrer historical drama tax-free in the state, an official said.

The film, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare, a legendary military leader who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana Fort (now known as Sinhagad Fort) located near Pune, has grossed over Rs 150 crore at box office since release on January 10. "The proposal for exempting the film from entertainment tax was approved in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," the official told PTI.

Entertainment tax is now collected as state GST (SGST). After a movie is declared tax-free, cinegoers need not pay SGST on the ticket. The amount will have to be borne by theatres. The state GST paid by theatres till April 30, 2020, will be refunded to them.

Last week, the chief minister himself had spoken about the film, released in 2D and 3D formats, in the Cabinet meeting. He had sought a proposal for tax exemption of the film, which recreates the valour of Malusare. Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur had earlier said the issue was discussed last week in the Cabinet where ministers were unanimous about making the film tax-free.

The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, among others, has been directed by Om Raut..

