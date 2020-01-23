Left Menu
Development News Edition

Overhead water tank collapses in West Bengal's Bankura district

A video has gone viral on social media in which an overhead water tank was seen collapsing within seconds in West Bengal's Bankura district on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bankura (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:05 IST
Overhead water tank collapses in West Bengal's Bankura district
Falling of a huge overhead water tank in Bankura district's Sarenga area on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

A video has gone viral on social media in which an overhead water tank was seen collapsing within seconds in West Bengal's Bankura district on Thursday. The overhead tank which supplied water to many villages in Sareng collapsed around 3 pm on Wednesday evening.

The video of the collapse is being widely shared on social media platforms, including Twitter. Reportedly, residents from nearby area filmed the dramatic fall using their cell phones.

Authorities have ordered a probe over the fall of the structure constructed only a few years back. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Too good to be true? The best investment that never was

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading investors may well have been tempted by a startup prospectus offering a slice of a long-neglected sector that promises vast growth, low risks and healthy returns.The catch Un...

Canadian air tanker fighting Australia bushfires crashes, killing three

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. All three victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, ad...

Speaser - Launch of the World's First Social Sports App

The Swedish start-up company Speaser wants to change how people follow and interact with each other around sporting events. So they created the first app that combines a feed of the latest news results from games in all major sports from a...

L&T Technology Services joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to provide smart city solutions to OEMs, system integrators

Bengaluru Karnataka India Jan 23 ANIBusinessWire India LT Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020