India demonstrates first 5.56-km free-space quantum-secure communication link

India has successfully demonstrated its first free-space Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) link over a distance of 5.56 km, marking a step towards building quantum-secure communication networks that could eventually support longer-distance and satellite-based systems. The field trial was carried out by QNu Labs in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and IIT Gandhinagar on the night of September 27-28, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a release on Saturday.

The secure quantum communication channel was established between BISAG-N and IIT Gandhinagar using QNu Labs’ Pointing, Acquisition and Tracking system. According to the ministry, the trial achieved a stable Quantum Bit Error Rate of below 5 per cent and generated secure encryption keys at a rate of 230-260 bits per second.

These keys were then integrated with BISAG-N’s post-quantum cryptography-enabled Vedic Kavach platform, allowing successful end-to-end encryption and decryption of test messages. The demonstration is significant because free-space QKD transmits secure cryptographic keys through optical channels in open air rather than relying only on fibre networks, making it relevant for future long-distance and satellite-based quantum communication systems.

The trial combined two layers of security - QNu Labs’ hardware-based QKD device Armos over free-space optical channels and BISAG-N’s Vedic Kavach software-based post-quantum cryptography system with quantum random number generation. The ministry said the integrated architecture is designed to maintain security even if the physical quantum communication channel is temporarily unavailable.

“The integration of Vedic Kavach with QNu Labs’ QKD technology marks a significant step towards practical quantum-resilient communication systems,” Dr Vinay Thakur, Director General of BISAG-N, said. QNu Labs Co-founder and CEO Sunil Gupta said the successful 5.56-km demonstration could support the development of longer-distance quantum-secure networks and satellite-based quantum communication.

Cmde Manish Tripathi (Retd.), In-charge, ISTF, IIT Gandhinagar, said the trial provides a field environment for advancing practical quantum communication technologies by bringing together academic research, indigenous technology and real-world testing. The government said the trial provides a foundation for strengthening India’s secure communication infrastructure and developing systems capable of addressing emerging cybersecurity risks in the quantum era.

BISAG-N is an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and works in areas including satellite communication, space technology applications and geo-informatics. QNu Labs, founded in 2016, develops quantum-secure digital infrastructure products. (ANI)