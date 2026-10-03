Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlights women’s empowerment at 'Nari Shakti Sammelan' 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday highlighted the growing economic empowerment and self-reliance of women in the state while addressing the 'Nari Shakti Sammelan' programme.

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 18:23 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlights women’s empowerment at 'Nari Shakti Sammelan' 
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhjanlal Sharma (Photo/X/@BhajanlalBjp). Image Credit: ANI
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Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday highlighted the growing economic empowerment and self-reliance of women in the state while addressing the 'Nari Shakti Sammelan' programme. "This is a significant event," Chief Minister Sharma remarked, noting the large number of women who had gathered to offer their blessings.

The Chief Minister highlighted that women are becoming economically empowered and experiencing a profound transformation in their lives, achieving self-reliance through initiatives such as 'Lakhpati Didi' and 'Sakhi Yojana'. Emphasising that women are the foundation of nation-building and citing the adage that "deities reside where women are revered," Sharma paid tribute to figures such as Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Lakshmibai and Savitribai Phule.

He also affirmed his government's commitment to empowering the women of Rajasthan. During the event, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma gifted three AWT firefighting vehicles to Jodhpur, Jaipur and Kota. He also flagged off 60 new '108' emergency ambulance vehicles and dispatched 185 garbage collection and transport vehicles for the Bikaner East and West assembly constituencies.

Chief Minister also interacted with women entrepreneurs and beneficiaries associated with Rajeevika at the 'Nari Shakti Sammelan'. On the occasion, the Chief Minister transferred funds through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to beneficiaries under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and the Chief Minister Maternity Nutrition Scheme.

He also distributed cheques related to various schemes to self-help groups. While viewing an exhibition of Rajivika products, Sharma handed over scooters to 'Lakhpati Didis' and keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). Earlier, he flagged off an ambulance, an articulating water tower and an auto-tipper, and also interacted with the beneficiary women.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Minister Otaram Dewasi, MP Manju Sharma, MLA Gopal Sharma and Chief Secretary V Srinivas were present at the event. (ANI)

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