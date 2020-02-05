Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tax sleuths search top Tamil actor Vijay's residence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:25 IST
Tax sleuths search top Tamil actor Vijay's residence

Income Tax sleuths on Wednesday raided top Tamil film actor Vijay's residence here besides conducting simultaneous searches at several premises linked to a film production house, movie financier and distributors in connection with suspected tax evasion. The searches, which began in as many as 38 locations in Tamil Nadu, were still on and unaccounted cash of about Rs 25 crore was seized from the premises of a Tamil film financier who had faced allegations of intimidation and arm-twisting to recover money, official sources told PTI.

Also, several documents indicating substantial tax evasion has been seized, sources added. Vijay, who was away in Cuddalore district for a film shoot, was apprised by authorities about the searches and he was en route to his residence here, they said.

So far nothing has been recovered from the actor's house and the inmates were cooperating with authorities in conducting the searches, sources said. Raids were also on in the premises of the production house that had made Vijay's hugely successful recent Tamil movie 'Bigil.' Further details are expected after completion of searches which is likely to continue tomorrow.

The State police has been providing security for carrying out the searches..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Siemens earnings dip on weakness in autos, energy industries

Berlin, Feb 5 AP Orders and earnings at industrial conglomerate Siemens were lower than a year earlier in the October-December period, the company said Wednesday, weighed down by weaker performances in the auto and energy sectors. Siemens s...

UPDATE 1-Venezuela opposition leader plans to visit Trump Wednesday

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Guaidos press team the day after Trump used a national address to support Guaidos effort oust sociali...

Albania needs 1.08 billion euros to recover from quake - study

Albania will need 1.08 billion euros 1.19 billion to rebuild dwellings for some 17,000 people made homeless by an earthquake, and also help tourism, agriculture and business recover, a study by Albania and international agencies said on Wed...

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank protest - medics

Israeli troops shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian who was taking part in a violent protest on Wednesday against U.S. President Donald Trumps peace plan, witnesses and medical officials said. Mohammed al-Hadad was the first Palestinian kill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020