Film director, producer face case for obscene posters Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI): A Telugu film director andproducer have been booked for putting up 'obscene' postersfollowing a complaint from locals, police said on Thursday

The case was registered against the director NarsimhaNandi and producer Srinivas Rao of the film 'Degree College'for promoting the flick by allegedly putting up 'obscene'posters at Ameerpet, the police said

However, no arrest has been made. Investigation is on,they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.