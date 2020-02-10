Left Menu
Senior woman police officer to lead probe into Gargi college incident

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetanjali Khandelwal will lead the investigation into the alleged sexual harassment case of female students in Delhi's Gargi College by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 13:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetanjali Khandelwal will lead the investigation into the alleged sexual harassment case of female students in Delhi's Gargi College by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6. "Geetanjali Khandelwal is in touch with the Principal of the college over the incident," said Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the matter, Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, also reached the college today. While speaking to ANI on Monday a woman student said that over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate on February 6 and misbehaved with the women inside the campus.

"The three-day annual college fest began on February 4 and on February 6 over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate and came inside where the fest was being held. They started misbehaving with girls. Luckily nothing happened with me but my friends told me that those men groped them and much more," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

