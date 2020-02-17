Shallu Jindal gets Urbashee Award for art and music
Noted Kuchipudi danseuse Shallu Jindal has been honoured with the prestigious Urbashee
Award for her contribution to Indian dance and music. Jindal, also Chairperson of JSPL Foundation, received
the award here on Sunday during the music festival 'Kamala Desha Rajakumara' organised by Prafulla Kar Foundation and
Sanskar on the occasion of eminent musician Prafulla Kar's 81st birthday.
Shallu Jindal expressed her gratitude to Prafulla Kar Foundation and people of Odisha for the honour, a Jindal Steel
and Power Limited (JSPL) release said. "Dance and art are my soul. I make all efforts to
promote rich culture of Indian dance and music," she said. "Odisha is the land where every stone has a tale to
tell and every sound of music has divinity imbibed with it. I aspire to contribute more to the art, culture and quality of
life of the people of Odisha," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
