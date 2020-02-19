Youth's lack of interest in classical music diminishing its popularity: Chhannulal Mishra

Ask Pandit Chhannulal Mishra about the future of Indian classical music, and the disappointment in his voice is indication enough that it isn't very bright. Visibly not very optimistic, the Padma Vibhushan awardee blames the youth's lack of interest in pursuing the classical arts for the diminishing popularity of the musical tradition that has been representative of India's rich heritage for centuries.

"The new generation doesn't want to learn. They learn for a while but not till the very end, and start considering themselves to be the masters. 'Sirf taan (the singing pf melody rapidly) maar lena hi sangeet nahi hai' (to be only able to sing a 'taan' is not music)," Mishra told PTI in an interview. With an illustrious career spanning over six decades, the vocalist's advice to aspiring classical musicians is to first be thorough with the theory of the art form, before taking the stage.

For him, being fluent in Sanskrit and having complete knowledge of the "shastras" (ancient scriptures) is key to understanding "shastriya sangeet" (classical music). According to him, unless one knows Sanskrit well enough to read and understand the scriptures, they cannot learn classical music, which is why, he says, the younger artistes now are unable to come up with new compositions.

"I keep listening to young artistes, but they are all playing old and stale tunes. There is nothing new," he rues. A part of the problem, he says, is also the youth's lack of persistence to learn the arts all the way.

"Nobody is coming to learn these days... they have become masters in their heads. They think that just because they can sing a 'taan' better than guru ji, there's no need to learn. "What they don't understand is learning an art requires seriousness, it requires a great deal of patience," says Mishra, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010.

Emoting is key to performing Indian classical music, he adds. "Music is something that attracts the heart, and which calms the listeners' minds. 'Raag mein anurag hona chahiye, aur raag sunkar bairaag ho jaye, to sunne wala bhaag jayega' (a raag should be full of affection, which if missing, can make the audience disinterested)," explains the 83-year-old classical singer.

As far as keeping the audience hooked is concerned, he puts the onus on the artiste. He believes that understanding classical music is imperative to enjoying it, and adds that often there are people in the audience who simply nod along during a performance to fit in, which is why Mishra ensures that he decodes every 'raga', 'khayal' and 'thumri' for his listeners.

"The audience has changed from earlier times. They want to listen to everything, and if your music is not touching them, they will sit there scratching their heads. "It is our job to help them understand. That's the only way classical music can reach more people. If we sing and leave according to our ease, what will the listener take home?" he asks.

Mishra, who will be performing at the upcoming Mahashivratri Concert organised by Natya Tarangini academy on Friday here, was felicitated with Padma Vibhushan in January this year. He was the only classical musician to receive the second-highest civilian award this year.

