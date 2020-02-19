MP: Khajuraho Dance Festival to begin on Feb 20

The week-long Khajuraho Dance Festival will begin from February 20 at the famed Khajuraho Temples in Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur district, a minister said here on Wednesday. State Culture Minister Dr. Vijaylaxmi Sadho said the festival will be held from February 20 to 26 near the western complex of temples from 7 pm onwards. On an opening day, noted dancers Uma Sharma and Jatin Goswami will be awarded Kalidas Samman for 2017 and 2018 respectively, the minister informed.

Dance forms such as Kathak, Odissi, Manipuri, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam among others will be performed by reputed artists including Delhi's Uma Sharma, Assam's Jatin Goswami, and Cuttak's Meera Das. The event is organized by the Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy under the Department of Culture. "The week-long festival celebrates our rich cultural heritage," academy director Akhilesh Verma said. The open-air auditorium in front of the Chitragupta Temple and Vishwanatha Temple provides a breathtaking setting to the audience, he added.

