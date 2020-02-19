Auto rating app launched in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 19 (ANI) Reminiscent of 90's Mollywood hit movie 'Hey Auto' in which actor Mohanlal donned the role of an auto driver, the Thiruvananthapuram City corporation has launched a rating app 'Hey Auto' -- with an aim to promote good and responsible auto drivers. Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar said the people would be able to rate an auto driver through the app, which would help to create responsible drivers. "The auto card given by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will be having a barcode that people will be able to scan through the mobile app," he said.

Babu CV, Managing Partner, Praviz Technologies, which developed the app for the corporation, said that anyone can download the app from Google Playstore. "Once downloaded the app can be used to scan the bar code in the card of auto driver that will be displayed behind the seat. There are five stars and a comment section where a passenger can write remarks along with the rating," he said.

The corporation after reviewing the performance of auto drivers on an annual basis will give away awards for the best drivers based on rankings. Ajith Kumar, an auto driver, said: "I have been running auto in the city for the last 30 years. Majority of auto drivers are good but a few criminal elements are there who tarnish the image of the entire auto drivers. Once people start to rate us based on our service, it will help to identify our good work," he said. (ANI)

