Iran's Araqchi receives US feedback on trust-building plan, will discuss in Tehran

​Iranian Foreign ​Minister ‌Abbas Araqchi met ​Qatari mediators in Doha ‌on Tuesday night and received US feedback on a ‌proposed seven-day trust-building plan, which ‌he will discuss in Tehran on Wednesday, an ⁠official briefed ​on ⁠the talks told Reuters.

The main ⁠disagreement is over the ​sequencing of the plan, which ⁠aims to build trust ⁠and ​return to an enhanced version of ⁠a US-Iran memorandum of understanding ⁠signed ⁠in June, the official said.