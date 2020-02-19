Left Menu
MP: Cabinet gives nod to film tourism policy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:53 IST
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved Film Tourism Policy-2020, offering

incentives to filmmakers and those setting up related infrastructure in the state.

The state cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister Kamal Nath, approved the policy to promote private investments and

make Madhya Pradesh an attractive destination for film shoots, an official from the public relations department said.

Under the policy, the state government will offer grants to films, TV serials, web series, documentaries etc

that are shot in Madhya Pradesh, the officer said. Special grants will be given to filmmakers who offer

screen time to tourist destinations in the state, he added. Apart from this, investment in film-related

infrastructure will be encouraged with grants and land, the official said.

A film facilitation cell will also be set up for the implementation of this policy, he said.

As per the policy, land will be allotted for film studios, post-production centres, VFX centres, skill

development centres, film institutes etc, he added.

