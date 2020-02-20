Left Menu
Kamal Haasan conveys condolences, announces Rs 1 crore each to deceased's families after accident on 'Indian 2' set

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday announced financial assistance of rupees one crore each to the kin of the three deceased who had lost their lives in an accident on the sets of his movie shoot in Chennai.

  • ANI
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:17 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:17 IST
Actor Kamal Haasan speaking to reporters in Chennai on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday announced financial assistance of rupees one crore each to the kin of the three deceased who had lost their lives in an accident on the sets of his movie shoot in Chennai. "Yesterday's accident was unfortunate and we lost our three friends. I will give financial assistance of Rs one crore each to the kin of those who lost their lives as they belong to poor families. We must take preventive steps to avoid such accidents in future," Haasan said.

Further speaking about how the situation could have turned out to be even worse for him, Haasan said, "This should not be mentioned here but even in just two feet more the heroine and I could have lost our lives. The director Shankar, too, had moved from the spot just a few seconds ago." Three people were killed and around 10 injured after a crane collapsed on the sets of Kamal Haasan's movie 'Indian 2', during the shooting of the film near Chennai, on Wednesday night.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital. According to reports, the team had created the set at EVP Film in Poonamallee where the tragic accident occurred.

Madhu, personal assistant to director Shankar, Krishna, assistant director, and a staffer Chandran, have lost their lives in the incident. Earlier today LYCA Productions had expressed condolences to the family members of people who died on the sets. (ANI)

