BJP worker files complaint against Waris Pathan in Pune

Parimal Deshpande, a BJP worker from Pune on Thursday filed a written complaint at Deccan Police Station against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan.

BJP worker from Pune, Parimal Deshpande speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Parimal Deshpande, a BJP worker from Pune on Thursday filed a written complaint at Deccan Police Station against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan. He has filed the plaint over Pathan's remark "15 crore hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena".

Waris Pathan was on Wednesday said, "The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores." "My statement is being misconstrued and twisted. I am not apologizing. It is BJP which is trying to segregate Indians," he clarified. (ANI)

