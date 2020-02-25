Left Menu
Rajinikanth asked to file written reply to commission probing Thoothukudi violence

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth's legal aide, advocate Ilamparudhi, on Tuesday appeared before a one-member commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan probing police firing during an anti-Sterlite protest at Thoothukidi.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The advocate was handed over a set of questions for Rajinikanth, who is expected to give a written reply to the same.

If Rajinikanth cannot answer these questions, then he should appear before the commission in person, said retired justice Jagadeesan. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had sought exemption from appearing before the court and offered to send a written response on the Commission's queries in the matter.

Rajinikanth has reportedly claimed that anti-social elements had entered the anti-Sterlite agitation, and this had led to violence. As many as 13 people were killed in May 2018 when police opened fire during a protest against environmental pollution allegedly caused by Vedanta's Sterlite copper smelter. (ANI)

