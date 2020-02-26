Left Menu
YSRCP chief whip slams TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh YSRCP Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Wednesday lambasted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, and said that he is orchestrating attacks on YSRCP leaders.

  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:22 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:22 IST
Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy addressing a press conference in Amaravati on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh YSRCP Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Wednesday lambasted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, and said that he is orchestrating attacks on YSRCP leaders. He alleged that when TDP was in power, it had attacked opposition and now when it is in opposition, it is attacking ruling party leaders.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy slammed Naidu and said that, "he is losing control of his mind with every passing day, as his Praja Chaitanya Yatra is not receiving any public support. He is speaking to promote alcohol consumption. While our government increased the prices of liquor, Naidu is asking why liquor is not available to the alcoholics. Our government is moving ahead to achieve a total ban on liquor." Countering the allegations of TDP that ruling YSRCP is taking up assigned lands for distribution to the poor; Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said: "it is shameful that N Chandrababu Naidu is speaking of assigned lands, he has not distributed even a single yard of land to the poor. Despite being in power for 14 years."

"He is speaking of drinking and irrigation water to Rayala Seema Region. In fact, Chandrababu Naidu had reduced water allocations to Handri Niva project in Anantapuram district to 5 TMC. It was YS Rajasekhar Reddy who increased water allocation to that project to 40 TMC. Everyone in Rayala Seema knows who is the real friend to farmers," he added. He also criticised Naidu for spreading misinformation that industries and investors were stepping out of the state. (ANI)

