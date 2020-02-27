Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mosquito quite powerful, don't let it eat into votes: Bangla PM Hasina to leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:59 IST
Mosquito quite powerful, don't let it eat into votes: Bangla PM Hasina to leaders

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told her party leaders that the mosquito, despite being a small insect, is quite powerful and they should not allow it to take a toll on their popularity among voters Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony for the newly-elected mayors and councillors of Dhaka, Hasina told them to find ways to keep the mosquito menace in check, bdnews24 news website reported.

"You must make sure the mosquito menace does not take a toll on your popularity and reduce the number of votes. Despite being a small insect, the mosquito is quite powerful," she said Hasina asked the public representatives to ensure equal services for all citizens and alleviate their sufferings by controlling the mosquito menace.

"Sometimes you confront multiple problems at the same time. Right now, we're facing the risks of coronavirus; dengue was another problem just days ago. We need to destroy the mosquito breeding grounds," she said Last year, Bangladesh faced its worst-ever dengue fever outbreak as hospitals were flooded with patients, putting a severe strain on the country's already overwhelmed medical system.

Dhaka, an overcrowded megacity that was the epicenter of the outbreak, struggled to contain the mosquito-borne viral infection, drawing criticism and spreading panic among some residents Dengue is found in tropical areas around the world and is spread by a type of mosquito that mainly lives in urban areas.

The virus causes severe flu-like symptoms and while there is no specific treatment for the illness, medical care to maintain a person's fluid levels is seen as critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islams holiest sites for the umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raise questions over the annual hajj The kingdom, which hosts millions of pilgri...

Prashant Kishor accused of plagiarising content for 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign, case filed

A case has been filed against election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for alleged plagiarism in his Baat Bihar Ki campaign launched here last week, police said on Thursday According to the complaint lodged at the Pataliputra p...

Grab opportunities to increase competitiveness in

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onThursday lauded the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited forachieving operational clearance on seven platforms, includingLight Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopter, andoverhauling Hawk and SU 30 MKI Singh wa...

Sandeep Singh elected Chairman of CII Karnataka State Council

Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Pvt Ltd, has been elected as the Chairman of CII Karnataka State Council for the year 2020-2021 and Ramesh Ramadurai, Managing Director 3M India Ltd, will serve as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020