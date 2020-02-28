Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand youth's six-month stay in Delhi ends in tragedy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:35 IST
Uttarakhand youth's six-month stay in Delhi ends in tragedy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The family of 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi hoped against hope for two days about getting news of his wellbeing, but all that was dashed when his decapitated and charred body was found in a building of a sweet shop owner in Shiv Vihar for whom he worked Negi had come to Delhi from his native Uttarakhand only six months ago and was working at the sweet shop in Shiv Vihar.

On the afternoon of February 24 he had gone to a building in a nearby lane, which served as a rest room for the sweet shop workers and also as a storage space, for a nap, Negi's friend and colleague Shyam Singh said According to Singh, as a mob gathered near the shop and started throwing stones around 3 pm. They eventually managed to sneak out of the shop to safety with the help of some locals.

But luck didn't favour Negi "Around 7 pm, Negi called me informing that a large group of people has reached the roof of the building where he had gone to take rest, and was hurling stones from the top. I told him to stay hid inside the two-storey building and come out only when the rioters leave," Singh said.

"Two others were stuck with Negi in the same building but they managed to run to safety around 11 pm. Negi had told me that he would leave the building around 9 pm," he said According to locals, the building was set on fire around 11.30 pm.

"Even till late in the night when we could not get any news of Negi we called up the local police station only to be told that police can't reach the area with such intense rioting going on there," Singh said. Negi's family members kept calling on his mobile phone and his colleagues throughout the next day but of no avail "On February 26, when Anil Pal, the owner of the shop went to visit his building with some police personnel, they found Negi's decapitated and charred body on the second floor," he added.

Pal said that Negi's body was found near the staircase it seems he was killed while trying to flee the building Negi's father is a farmer and not in the pink of health while his mother is a homemaker. He had planned to visit his family on Holi. But now, only his mortal remains would return home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it demanded immediate ceasefire in Syria's Idlib from Russia

Turkish officials told a Russian delegation in Ankara on Friday that a sustainable ceasefire in Syrias Idlib region must be established immediately, Turkeys foreign ministry said, after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian government a...

Excise dept. organises Tik-Tok competition against drug addiction in Kerala

Kerala Excise department has organized a Tik-Tok competition as a part of its drug addiction-free mission. The contest will be on the problems that drug addiction causes to people and society. The winner goes will go home with an I-Pad as a...

U.S. House panel seeks to interview the four career prosecutors who quit Roger Stone case

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday said it is seeking interviews with current and former federal prosecutors who may have knowledge of political meddling in criminal cases, including the four...

Time to consolidate achievements in S&T: Top govt official

Thanjavur, Feb 28 PTI Aarabinda Mitra, scientific secretary, office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, on Friday stressed the need to consolidate achievements in science and technology to achieve a USD 5-trillion economy. Delivering the k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020