Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modus operandi in APSSB exam irregularities unearthed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 18:08 IST
Modus operandi in APSSB exam irregularities unearthed

The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police, which has been probing into the alleged irregularities in Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board examination, has claimed to have cracked the modus operandi of the accused The investigating team has so far arrested five persons including APSSB undersecretary Kapter Ringu and two data-entry operators of the board.

They were arrested after a suspicious optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet of a candidate was widely circulated on social media for which the board came under public criticism Several candidates, who appeared in the examination, had alleged that Senia Bagang, the examinee whose OMR sheet went viral, had submitted the blank answer sheet, though he was shortlisted for the skill test.

The investigation has revealed that Mongam Basar, one of the accused in the case, received money from Bagang and some other candidates at the behest of the then under secretary Ringu "Mongam received money from the candidates and passed it on to Kapter Ringu in lieu of getting them selected in the exam," SIC (vigilance) SP M Harsha Vardhan claimed in a statement.

Ringu also received money directly from other candidates, he said "After the examination was conducted on February 2, the trunks containing the used OMR sheets and other materials were brought to the strong room in the APSSB's office.

Ringu, aided by data entry operator Khem Raj, went about tampering the OMR sheets," the SP said Vardhan also claimed that another data entry operator Tame Tania helped Ringu tampering with the CCTV footages after the issue of malpractice came to light.

"We have also found that the two arrested data entry operators had also appeared in the exam and qualified for the skill test," he said The SIC is trying to find out the number of candidates who paid money to Ringu and Mongam and the investigation is still on to figure out various other aspects of the case, he said.

"Senia Bagang, one of the candidates arrested in the case, has recently been granted bail by the court as she has a 5-month-old baby. Tame Tania was granted bail by the court on medical ground," the SP said Ringu, Mongam and Khem Raj have been in police custody, Vardhan added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Chawrasia slips to 52nd in Oman

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia shot even par 72 with three birdies and three bogeys to stay at one-under and Tied-52nd after the third round at the Oman Open here on Saturday Former champion Joost Luiten was part of a six way tie for the lead ...

Pigeons fly inside Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight at departure

Two pigeons found their way inside a GoAir aircraft, which was preparing for departure for Jaipur from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International airport here on Friday, prompting the airline to urge the AAI to deal with the issue of bird menace ...

Shyam Telecom seeks shareholders' approval to delist shares

Domestic telecom gear maker Shyam Telecom on Saturday said it has sought shareholders approval for delisting of its shares The promoters, who hold around 74 percent stake in the company, have written to the board for delisting of shares as ...

Fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Chennai, 12 fire tenders reach spot

Fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Madhavaram area of Chennai on Saturday.Twelve fire tenders have reached the spot and were dousing the fire. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020