NE Delhi violence: Man who pointed gun at unarmed policeman arrested from UP

A gun-wielding man, Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen confronting an unarmed policeman during violence at Maujpur in northeast Delhi last week was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) AK Singhla said, "He (Shahrukh) was planning to flee from Shamli but was nabbed and later brought to Delhi." "We are trying to recover the pistol used by him during the violence. The pistol used was of good quality. He fired three rounds. He had gone alone in the protest," Singhla said.

"He will be produced in court and taken into police remand," Singhla added. In a video that went viral last week, Shahrukh (33) could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

Police are also trying to trace Shahrukh's family members, who are absconding. A college dropout, Shahrukh was interested in modelling and used to make Tik Tok videos..

