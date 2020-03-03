Left Menu
Development News Edition

NE Delhi violence: Man who pointed gun at unarmed policeman arrested from UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:24 IST
NE Delhi violence: Man who pointed gun at unarmed policeman arrested from UP

A gun-wielding man, Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen confronting an unarmed policeman during violence at Maujpur in northeast Delhi last week was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) AK Singhla said, "He (Shahrukh) was planning to flee from Shamli but was nabbed and later brought to Delhi." "We are trying to recover the pistol used by him during the violence. The pistol used was of good quality. He fired three rounds. He had gone alone in the protest," Singhla said.

"He will be produced in court and taken into police remand," Singhla added. In a video that went viral last week, Shahrukh (33) could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

Police are also trying to trace Shahrukh's family members, who are absconding. A college dropout, Shahrukh was interested in modelling and used to make Tik Tok videos..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian tourist's wife tests positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital, sample sent to Pune for confirmation: Rajasthan health department.

Italian tourists wife tests positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital, sample sent to Pune for confirmation Rajasthan health department....

Budget is `white paper'' on C''garh govt''s failure: BJP

The main opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday termed the budget presented by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as directionless and a white paper on the Congress governments failure on the economic front. It does nothing to create employme...

Germany's Scholz: G7 have all means to counter downturn in the wake of coronavirus

The finance ministers of the Group of Seven G7 nations will monitor the coronavirus outbreak closely and they have all options on the table, if needed, to counter a global economic downturn, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesd...

Zulu urges to empower youth, women cooperatives to advance EPWP

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says robust engagement and coordination amongst social sector departments and partners is of paramount importance for the success of the Expanded Public Works Programme EPWP.Zulu was speaking at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020