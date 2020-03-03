Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen tells grandson Harry he is always welcome back

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:01 IST
Queen tells grandson Harry he is always welcome back

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly told her grandson, Harry, that he is always welcome back as the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle take a formal step back from the royal frontline at the end of this month. During a four-hour-long heart to heart over lunch at Windsor Castle on Sunday, the 93-year-old monarch told the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex that he was a "much loved" member of her family and that he will be welcome back with open arms if he changes his mind in future.

“She made it very clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds and she will welcome them with open arms,” a royal source was quoted by ‘The Sun’ said. “Hopefully the chat cleared the air and the way forward is looking more positive. But she wanted to make certain Harry knew there were limits and the whole set-up is subject to a review after 12 months,” the source was quoted as saying.

Harry and Meghan, 38, are in the UK completing their final set of formal royal engagement before their exit kicks off a 12-month transition period on March 31. The source explained: “The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece. Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are.

It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.” Harry is believed to have discreetly walked up from his Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle to meet the Queen over a light lunch and tea. They are believed to have discussed a wide range of things, including Harry and Meghan’s nine-month-old baby son Archie..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian tourist's wife tests positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital, sample sent to Pune for confirmation: Rajasthan health department.

Italian tourists wife tests positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital, sample sent to Pune for confirmation Rajasthan health department....

Budget is `white paper'' on C''garh govt''s failure: BJP

The main opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday termed the budget presented by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as directionless and a white paper on the Congress governments failure on the economic front. It does nothing to create employme...

Germany's Scholz: G7 have all means to counter downturn in the wake of coronavirus

The finance ministers of the Group of Seven G7 nations will monitor the coronavirus outbreak closely and they have all options on the table, if needed, to counter a global economic downturn, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesd...

Zulu urges to empower youth, women cooperatives to advance EPWP

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says robust engagement and coordination amongst social sector departments and partners is of paramount importance for the success of the Expanded Public Works Programme EPWP.Zulu was speaking at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020