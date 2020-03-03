Left Menu
Ireland's Yvonne Farrell, Shelley McNamara win Pritzker architecture prize

  Newyork
  03-03-2020
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:21 IST
Architects Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara on Tuesday won the prestigious Pritzker prize, their field's top honour

The Dublin-based architects gained international fame for their blocky, brutalist-inspired structures that include Paris' Institut Mines Telecom building. Just three women have won Pritzkers before them.

