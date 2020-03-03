Ireland's Yvonne Farrell, Shelley McNamara win Pritzker architecture prize

Architects Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara on Tuesday won the prestigious Pritzker prize, their field's top honour

The Dublin-based architects gained international fame for their blocky, brutalist-inspired structures that include Paris' Institut Mines Telecom building. Just three women have won Pritzkers before them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.