"I am disappointed," says Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursdaysaid he was personally disappointed over a particular thingvis-a-vis his interaction with functionaries of Rajini MakkalMandram

Following a meeting with district secretaries ofRajini Makkal Mandram, seen as a launch vehicle for hispolitical entry, the actor said he answered lots of questionsposed by the functionaries

"We exchanged views on many things. They were all verymuch satisfied. But on one thing, I do not have muchsatisfaction. It was only a disappointment. I don't like toreveal what it is. I will tell you when the time comes," hetold reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.