Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of coronavirus outbreak: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The popular Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday, a day before its scheduled closure, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday. Rashtrapati Bhavan has already announced that it will not hold traditional 'Holi' gatherings this year.

"Continuing the precautionary measures at Rashtrapati Bhavan in view of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Mughal Gardens will close for public from Saturday (March 7, 2020) to avoid any large gathering of people," it said in a statement. A man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran has tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the country to 30 as the government on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at district, block and village levels. Mughal Garden and other gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan is opened for public viewing during Udyanotsav held every year between February and March. This year the gardens were opened for public viewing from February 5 to March 8..

