Annual flower show in Ooty from May 15

Udhagamandalam, Mar 6 (PTI): The annual flower show, the major attraction of the summer festival in the Nilgiris district, will begin here from May 15. The 124th flower show to be held for five days is expected to attract over a lakh visitors, including foreigners, as almost all varieties of flowers would be on display at the famous Botanical Gardens.

Similarly, the 17th edition of rose show which will last for three days will be held at Rose Gardens, which is celebrating its silver jubilee year, Tamil Nadu Horticulture director Subbaiah told reporters on Friday. The vegetable show will be held at Kothagiri on May 2-3, while the three-day fruits show will be held at Sims Park in Coonoor from May 29, he said.

The three-day spice show will begin from May 22 at Gudalur, he said on the sidelines of a meeting to review the preparedness for conducting the festival in which the district collector Innocent Divya and other senior government officials participated..

