Left Menu
Development News Edition

Festival begins to showcase history, culture of Orchha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Orchha
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:39 IST
Festival begins to showcase history, culture of Orchha

With the grand Jahangir Mahal in its backdrop, the 'Namaste Orchha' festival began here on Friday to showcase the cultural and historical landscape of this lesser known town in Madhya Pradesh. The festival, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to promote the state as a leading tourism destination, was inaugurated by Minister of Commercial Tax Brijendra Singh Rathore, Minister of Culture Vijaylaxmi Sadho and Chief Secretary Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rathore said such events not only introduce the world to the hidden gem that is Orchha but also provide the youth with employment. "Most visitors to Orchha don't know about its rich history, about its more than 80 archeological sites. This is the first step towards taking Orchha to the world," he said.

The minister said the festival will also provide the youth with employment at a time when there are no jobs and it will invite investors to do business in the state. He added that while the "earlier governments didn't pay much attention to this part of the state", now that it has come into tourists' focus, the Kamal Nath-led government will develop the town.

The inaugural ceremony opened with a projection mapping show of the Orchha Fort. Voiced by actor Manoj Bajpayee, the immersive show depicted the rich tradition of syncretic culture of the town. Offering a tribute to the historical town, contemporary dance performance by 'Sadhya' group depicted the story of the town.

The group showcased a dance depiction of the story about how Hindu lord Ram came to be worshipped as the King of Orchha. The evening also witnessed performances by music composer Clinton Cerejo and his band, who wove western elements into classical Indian compositions, joined by Santoor player Shruti Adhikari.

The opening ceremony also saw performances by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Prahlad Tipaniya, singer Shilpa Rao, indie rock band Indian Ocean and lyricist Swanand Kirkire. Once an impregnable fortress, the Orchha Fort complex built by Bundela Rajputs in the early 16th century will host a range of activities like art, music and dance performances, guided history tours, photography tours and more during the course of the festival.

The town, which literally means 'hidden place', will host an immersive visual spectacle of the "maha aarti" on the banks of the river Betwa and a "farm to fork" experience demonstrating products of organic farming. The food and crafts bazaar at the fort complex will showcase the local cuisine and handicrafts of the Bundelkhand region with special focus on Panja Dari, Pithora paintings, Chanderi weaves, Maheshwar sarees, Gond paintings, and Bagh print.

The festival will come to a close on March 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA pitches for uniform civil code

Hailing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act brought by the central government, ruling BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday batted for the Uniform Civil Code. Speaking in the Karnataka assembly during a special discussion on th...

I&B Ministry suspends broadcast of two Kerala-based news channels from 7.30 pm for 48 hours over their reporting of Delhi violence.

IB Ministry suspends broadcast of two Kerala-based news channels from 7.30 pm for 48 hours over their reporting of Delhi violence....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields slide to record lows, stocks succumb to virus fears

Yields on U.S. Treasuries plunged to historic lows on Friday as fear the coronavirus outbreak will slam the global economy drove investors to snap up risk-adverse assets and dump equities, overshadowing data highlighting a strong U.S. labor...

Google Assistant is losing John Legend's cameo voice

Googles cameo Google Assistant voice of John Legend is going away this month.In an official tweet, Google announced that John Legends cameo voice is coming to an end on March 23.In April 2019, Google added the American singers voice on Goog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020