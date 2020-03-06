Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meet Kolkata's cab driver blessed with a soulful voice

Gayan Chandra Soni who drives a taxi here and who recently catapulted into social media stardom after a clip of him rendering a classical Hindustani song with poise went viral, says he hopes to fulfill his dream of becoming a playback singer sometime soon.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 23:43 IST
Meet Kolkata's cab driver blessed with a soulful voice
Gayan Chandra Soni. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Gayan Chandra Soni who drives a taxi here and who recently catapulted into social media stardom after a clip of him rendering a classical Hindustani song with poise went viral, says he hopes to fulfill his dream of becoming a playback singer sometime soon. Soni, who hails from Manali and known as Aryan Soni in his locality in Kolkata has captivated the attention of many with his mellifluous voice.

"I lost my parents at an early age. I wanted to go forward as a singer and build a career on it. But, back in my town, Manali, there was no trainer to help me out," Soni told ANI. "Since childhood, I was interested in singing. I used to watch YouTube videos to learn. I had some online gurus but it was not very helpful. I always wanted to learn," he added.

An ardent fan of Mohammed Rafi, Soni said he came to Kolkata with hope to make himself a singing career. He said, "After arriving here, I got to know that people drive cars with online navigation and I thought to myself that this will helpful as a backup. I planned to drive a cab and practice my music as well."

Soni, who begins his cab service from morning 8 makes sure to take out time to practice his music for two hours before that and also after he returns home. "I return home around 9 pm so after that for a few hours I get time to practice. I am happy here as I am earning as well as practising my music too.

He lives in a rented house in the city and wishes to make it big as a playback singer and mesmerise everyone with his voice. With Rafi as his guru, this cab driver says he believes he will eventually succeed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers discouraging some travelers from cruises -sources

The United States is considering ways to discourage U.S. travelers from taking cruises as part of a broader Trump administration effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to four officials familiar with the situation. The officia...

Facebook shuts London, Singapore offices after coronavirus case

Facebook said Friday it was shutting its London office and part of its Singapore base for deep cleaning after an employee in the Asian city state was diagnosed with coronavirus. A staff member working at the US technology giants Marina One ...

Climate change or coronavirus? "Pick your evil", protesters say

Protesters at a rally led by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday denounced governments for taking urgent action against the coronavirus outbreak but failing to treat global warming as an emergency.Several thousand people braved the ra...

Capitals, Penguins set for Metropolitan Division showdown

With less than a month left in the season, the Washington Capitals visit to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena is shaping up as a sizable Metropolitan Division showdown. Washington 40-20-7 is tied with Philadelphia in p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020