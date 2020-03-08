Left Menu
Collector inaugurates DISHA police station

  PTI
  • |
  Kakinada
  • |
  Updated: 08-03-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:10 IST
District Collector D Muralidhara Reddy on Sunday inaugurated a DISHA police station at a function held at the two town police station complex to mark the celebration of International Women's Day. He complimented the superintendent of police Asmi for opening the DISHA police station with all modern equipment within a short span of one month after inauguration of the first DISHA station by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at Rajahmundry.

The Collector said any woman in emergency can avail the DISHA police station services through dialing the toll- free number or the DISHA WhatsApp. Asmi said the police would extend round-the-clock service and reach the women in distress within minutes of receiving the call.

