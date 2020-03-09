Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Name and shame' posters: Former IPS officer Darapuri, activist-politician Sadaf Jafar hail HC order

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:54 IST
'Name and shame' posters: Former IPS officer Darapuri, activist-politician Sadaf Jafar hail HC order

Activist-politician Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer SR Darapuri whose photos with personal details had appeared on the posters put up to "name and shame" anti-CAA protesters hailed the Allahabad High Court order asking the authorities to remove the hoardings. The posters bearing photographs, names and addresses of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests in December had come up at major road crossings in Lucknow late on Thursday night.

Darapuri and Jafar were earlier arrested in December in connection with anti-CAA protests in Lucknow. They were granted bail in January. Reacting to the order, Sadaf Jafar told PTI, "The judgment is extremely welcome because it reiterates our faith in the Constitution of the country, and also in the judiciary. Secondly, it also send a strong signal to the government that the state shall be run not by the authoritarianism, but by the rule of law." She, however, regretted that their personal details have reached people and the threat to their lives was still not over.

"Now our identities, addresses and private information are in inboxes and galleries of people. The damage they wanted to do to us is already done. The danger to our lives is not over yet. But at least it (order) sets a precedent for the future, so that they (government) do not repeat it for others. Hence, I treat it as a landmark judgment," she said. When contacted, S R Darapuri said, "We welcome the judgment because it proved that in UP, the rule of law will prevail, not the anarchy (aarajaktaa) of the Yogi (Adityanath) government. This is a victory of democracy and defeat of dictatorship." He added that earlier he had written to the DGP and the home secretary that if any untoward incident took place because of the "illegal actions", then they "will be responsible for it".

He said around six posters featuring him were put up in parts of the state capital. Meanwhile, reacting to the court order, UP chief minister's Media Adviser Mrityunjay Kumar said 'leniency towards rioters was impossible in the Yogiraj'.

In a tweet, he said the High Court order should be understood in right perspective and vowed to 'expose' the rioters. "The directions of the High Court to remove posters of those accused of vandalism (during anti-CAA protests) should be understood in right perspective. Only their posters will be removed, not the sections (of law) imposed against them," he tweeted in Hindi.

"We will take forward the fight to expose the identity of the rioters. Leniency with the rioters in the 'Yogiraj' is impossible," he added. The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December.

The bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also directed the district magistrate and the Lucknow police commissioner to submit a report in this regard on or before March 16. The court, which had on March 7 taken suo motu cognisance of the issue, on Sunday had termed the move "highly unjust" and said it was an "absolute encroachment on personal liberty of individuals"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

StanChart cuts oil price view on OPEC deal failure

Standard Chartered on Monday cut its 2020 and 2021 oil price forecast, saying the price war sparked by the collapse of a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers OPEC will likely be severe and p...

EU to consider proposed two-tier approach to 'green' rules

European policymakers should use a two-tier approach to define sustainable investments in order to smooth the blocs transition to a low carbon economy, a group of industry experts said. The first category proposed by the group on Monday wou...

Sterling Accuris Diagnostics Launches "BimariBolkeNahiAati"

One of the fastest-growing pathology laboratory chains in India creates awareness about Preventive Health Check-up with its unique campaign Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, a front-runner in world-class dia...

Algeria says 'rapid decision' needed to balance oil market

Algeria has been in permanent consultations with other oil producers since Friday over OPECs failure to agree on an output cut, its Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Ennahar television on Monday.We agreed on Friday that no decision woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020