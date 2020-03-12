Another plaint against YouTuber for distorting Tagore's songs

A teachers' organisation on Thursday filed a second complaint here against YouTuber Roddur Roy for his distortions of Rabindranath Tagore's songs by including cuss words in lyrics, a police officer said here. The members of the organisation lodged the complaint at Kalighat police station here against Roy, seeking strict action against him, the officer said.

"A complaint has been filed against Roddur Roy for composing parody of Rabindranath Tagore's songs. We are looking into the matter," he said. On Tuesday, the organization had filed its first complaint against the YouTuber at the city's Beleghata police station.

Roy's name surfaced after young men and women, who took part in 'Basanta Utsav (spring festival) on the BT Road campus of the Rabindra Bharati University, posed with cuss words written on their bodies - photographs of which went viral on social media and raised a storm. 'Basanta Utsav' is held on the varsity's BT Road campus every year ahead of Holi.

Later, it was learnt that the cuss words used by them were part of Roy's distorted parody of Tagore's popular songs. Roy's YouTube channel has over two lakh subscribers.

The university authorities had last week filed a complaint at the Sinthi police station following the social media storm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.