Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another plaint against YouTuber for distorting Tagore's songs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:00 IST
Another plaint against YouTuber for distorting Tagore's songs

A teachers' organisation on Thursday filed a second complaint here against YouTuber Roddur Roy for his distortions of Rabindranath Tagore's songs by including cuss words in lyrics, a police officer said here. The members of the organisation lodged the complaint at Kalighat police station here against Roy, seeking strict action against him, the officer said.

"A complaint has been filed against Roddur Roy for composing parody of Rabindranath Tagore's songs. We are looking into the matter," he said. On Tuesday, the organization had filed its first complaint against the YouTuber at the city's Beleghata police station.

Roy's name surfaced after young men and women, who took part in 'Basanta Utsav (spring festival) on the BT Road campus of the Rabindra Bharati University, posed with cuss words written on their bodies - photographs of which went viral on social media and raised a storm. 'Basanta Utsav' is held on the varsity's BT Road campus every year ahead of Holi.

Later, it was learnt that the cuss words used by them were part of Roy's distorted parody of Tagore's popular songs. Roy's YouTube channel has over two lakh subscribers.

The university authorities had last week filed a complaint at the Sinthi police station following the social media storm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-La Liga suspended for at least two weeks

All soccer matches in Spains top two divisions have been postponed for two weeks over fears of the spread of the coronavirus, the leagues organizing body said in a statement on Thursday.All organized soccer below the top two divisions has a...

OnePlus to invest up to USD 30 mn in 5G research and development labs

Chinese handset maker OnePlus on Thursday said it is investing almost USD 30 million to scale up 5G research and development labs. Having started 5G research as early as 2016, OnePlus plans to extend its plans to push 5G research and develo...

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson sets off on 'Dandi March'

On the 90th anniversary of the historic Dandi March, Mahatma Gandhis great grandson Tushar Gandhi on Thursday embarked on a foot march from the Sabarmati Ashram here to Dandi in Navsari district. He expects to complete the 386-km-long journ...

Coronavirus: Real Madrid's basketball, football teams in quarantine

Real Madrids basketball and football teams have been put in quarantine after a member of their basketball first team tested positive for coronavirus. Along with this decision, the club also informed that the sides training ground has also b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020