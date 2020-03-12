Malawian film nominated for Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards

A Malawian film has been nominated for the prestigious Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards (AMCVAs), according to a news report by Malawi 24.

"The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain" produced by Imran Pitersen Kaisi and directed by Imran Kingsly Shaban, has been nominated as the best movie in Southern Africa category.

The film was shot in Mangochi District at Che Moto Village. It is a love story where a man named Amadu falls in love with Asuwema, a girl from the other side of Yao Mountain.

Later, Amadu impregnates Asuwema and as they are about to get married, it is discovered that Amadu is Asuwema's brother.

According to the director of the film, Imran Kingsly Shaban, their journey to the nomination for the Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards, started when they participated in Sotambe Film Festival in Zambia.

"We are very happy about being nominated at the AMVCA we never expected it and to us, this is a dream come true. We are happy to raise the Malawian flag on the international scene," said Shaban.

"We decided to submit our film to the AMVCA's after we participated in Sotambe Film Festival in Zambia where we were given tips and encouraged to submit the film," Shaban added.

Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards is Africa's most prestigious award show of film and TV talent behind and in front of the cameras. AMVCA was initially held in Lagos, Nigeria on 9 March 2013, and was broadcast live in more than 50 countries.

