Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawian film nominated for Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards

Malawian film nominated for Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards
File photo Image Credit: africamagic.dstv

A Malawian film has been nominated for the prestigious Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards (AMCVAs), according to a news report by Malawi 24.

"The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain" produced by Imran Pitersen Kaisi and directed by Imran Kingsly Shaban, has been nominated as the best movie in Southern Africa category.

The film was shot in Mangochi District at Che Moto Village. It is a love story where a man named Amadu falls in love with Asuwema, a girl from the other side of Yao Mountain.

Later, Amadu impregnates Asuwema and as they are about to get married, it is discovered that Amadu is Asuwema's brother.

According to the director of the film, Imran Kingsly Shaban, their journey to the nomination for the Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards, started when they participated in Sotambe Film Festival in Zambia.

"We are very happy about being nominated at the AMVCA we never expected it and to us, this is a dream come true. We are happy to raise the Malawian flag on the international scene," said Shaban.

"We decided to submit our film to the AMVCA's after we participated in Sotambe Film Festival in Zambia where we were given tips and encouraged to submit the film," Shaban added.

Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards is Africa's most prestigious award show of film and TV talent behind and in front of the cameras. AMVCA was initially held in Lagos, Nigeria on 9 March 2013, and was broadcast live in more than 50 countries.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. in crisis mode as coronavirus cases soar, travel restrictions loom

The United States went into crisis mode on Thursday to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has played havoc with businesses, shuttered schools and universities and severely disrupted the sports and entertainment world. Fears of a recession ...

FACTBOX-Global sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic

Here is a list of sports events around the world which have been hit by the coronavirus outbreakITALY All sports events have been cancelled until April 3.ARGENTINA Argentina has cancelled international sports events in March.OLYMPICS The...

Kuwait gears up for coronavirus lockdown, minister urges calm

Citizens and residents of Kuwait got ready for a virtual nation-wide lockdown by rushing to supermarkets as authorities took exceptional measures against coronavirus, including banning all commercial passenger flights starting Friday.Street...

Soccer-Real Madrid footballers quarantined after basketball player gets coronavirus

Real Madrid has sent all members of their soccer and basketball teams home into quarantine after one of the sports clubs basketball players tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said in a statement httpswww.realmadrid.comenn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020