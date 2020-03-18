Left Menu
Development News Edition

AsiManshiDebut: Fans go gaga as release date of 'Kalla Sohna Nai' gets closer

AsiManshiDebut: Fans go gaga as release date of 'Kalla Sohna Nai' gets closer
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (asimriaz77)

Big Boss fame, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will soon be seen in a music video, 'Kalla Sohna Nai.' The song is releasing on March 19.

Ahead of 'Kalla Sohna Nai' release, fans trend "#AsiManshiDebut" on Twitter, a day before the song release.

Asim and Himanshi, as the couple is fondly called 'AsiManshi' had become a household name after their stint in the reality show. The first look of the poster has been shared by Himanshi in her Instagram, captioned, "this track is very close to my heart super excited for this with."

Also, the couple is also coming to Delhi for the photoshoot of 'Model Makers' Season 81 on April 19.

View this post on Instagram

Hi Everyone! Me & Asim are coming together in @modelmakersofficial Season 81 Photoshoot for the first time, Shoot is on 19th April in DELHI, So if you want to Meet, Shoot and Want to talk to us then Participate in Model Makers Season 81 Photoshoot To Participate Whatsapp your best 3 pictures with NAME AGE HEIGHT CITY CONTACT _________ Whatsapp on +91- 9899443039 And get selected for the photoshoot and Meet & Greet with me. @himanshuchwdhary

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on

"Hi Everyone! Me & Asim are coming together in Model Makers Season 81 Photoshoot for the first time, Shoot is on 19th April in DELHI, So if you want to Meet, Shoot and Want to talk to us then Participate in Model Makers Season 81 Photoshoot," Himanshi captioned in Instagram.

"Kalla Sohna Nai" is the second music video of Asim Riaz after he walked out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. His first song was "Mere Angne Mein" with Jacqueline Fernandez which became a rage among his fans and topped the charts.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

103-year-old Iran woman survives coronavirus: report

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered after being infected with the new coronavirus, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease. The unnamed woman had been hospitalised in the cent...

BRIEF-IKEA Denmark Says All Stores Are Temporarily Closed Due To Coronavirus

March 18 Reuters - IKEA DENMARK SAYS ALL PHYSICAL STORES ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED Source text in Danish httpswww.ikea.comdkdastoressammen-passer-vi-pa-hinanden-pubd1bb7e20 ...

Russia to limit flights to UK, U.S. and UAE starting March 20

Russia will introduce temporary restrictions on flights to Britain, the United States and the United Arab Emirates starting on Friday in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian government ordered on Wednesday.The restrictio...

Oman central bank to offer $20 bln extra liquidity - state TV

Omans central bank is preparing to provide some 8 billion Omani rials 20.8 billion in extra liquidity to banks as one of several measures aimed at supporting the economy, state TV reported, as coronavirus fears escalate in the Gulf region.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020