AsiManshiDebut: Fans go gaga as release date of 'Kalla Sohna Nai' gets closer

Big Boss fame, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will soon be seen in a music video, 'Kalla Sohna Nai.' The song is releasing on March 19.

Ahead of 'Kalla Sohna Nai' release, fans trend "#AsiManshiDebut" on Twitter, a day before the song release.

Asim and Himanshi, as the couple is fondly called 'AsiManshi' had become a household name after their stint in the reality show. The first look of the poster has been shared by Himanshi in her Instagram, captioned, "this track is very close to my heart super excited for this with."

Also, the couple is also coming to Delhi for the photoshoot of 'Model Makers' Season 81 on April 19.

"Hi Everyone! Me & Asim are coming together in Model Makers Season 81 Photoshoot for the first time, Shoot is on 19th April in DELHI, So if you want to Meet, Shoot and Want to talk to us then Participate in Model Makers Season 81 Photoshoot," Himanshi captioned in Instagram.

"Kalla Sohna Nai" is the second music video of Asim Riaz after he walked out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. His first song was "Mere Angne Mein" with Jacqueline Fernandez which became a rage among his fans and topped the charts.

