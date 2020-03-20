Lucknow: Taj hotel shut till further orders

The Taj hotel where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor attended a high-profile party has been shut till further orders. Though no reason has been cited for the closure, sources said it has been done after Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus.

"The Taj hotel is being closed till further orders," District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in an order issued on Friday evening. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, the sources said.

