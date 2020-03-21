Kanika Kapoor's relative Mukul's sample sent for test: Kanpur DM

Kanpur district officer Brahmdev Ram Tiwari on Saturday said that relative of Singer Kanika Kapoor, Mukul Tandon had also attended the party on March 19 and his sample has been sent for the test. Speaking to ANI Tiwari said," Yes, he had joined this program but till now Mukul Tandon has not got the symptoms of COVID-19 and his sample has also been sent. We are waiting for the report to come."

According to police, Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 after having traveled to London, UK, a few days back. She was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules.However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.