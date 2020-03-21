Sherlyn Chopra threatens coronavirus like a tigress over Twitter

Indian film actress and model, Sherlyn Chopra has threatened coronavirus like a tigress over her Twitter account. Recently the actress has tweeted on her account, showing her concern about the global pandemic, coronavirus.

She has shared her message in a most sarcastic way calling the virus as 'Chotu' which means 'Little guy' in English.

"बिन बुलाया मेहमान बनकर कब तक करेगा हम सब को परेशान.. छोटे, कुछ तो शर्म-ओ-लिहाज़ कर.. वरना ख़त्म कर देंगे तेरा नाम-ओ-निशान|"

"Uninvited guest, how long will you bother us? Little guy, have some shy, else we will finish your name-o-mark," translated in English.

Sherlyn Chopra has tried to ease the situation of self-isolation by saying that during the situation of pandemic you are not allowed to go outside but sitting at your house, laughing, playing and doing exercise is allowed.

"पैन्डेमिक के समय घर से बाहर निकलना मना है.. किन्तु, घर बैठकर, हँसना, खेलना, कूदना, व्यायाम करना, नाचना, गाना, डी-स्ट्रेस करना मना नहीं है|"

Sherlyn is very much active in her social media and always keep her fans updated by sharing safety measures and precautions from the deadly virus.

https://t.co/uXjVqpm3KM Truth & Fiction about Sars-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the condition, COVID-19 (Corona Virus Disease, first recognised in the fall of 2019) by Gregg BradenEducate yourself.Understand the do's & dont's.LET US HONOUR LIFE ⭐️#IgnoranceIsNotBliss pic.twitter.com/NsHVHrXMwT — SHERLYN CHOPRA (@SherlynChopra) March 21, 2020

Sherlyn Chopra is an Indian film actress and model known for her work in Bollywood. Time Pass, Red Swastik, Game and Kamasutra are among the few Bollywood movies in which she has worked. Sherlyn Chopra became the first Indian woman to pose for 'Playboy' magazine.

In 1999 she was crowned 'Miss Andhra' soon after, she has appeared on Bigg Boss in 2019.

Sherlyn Chopra is recently owning an android app in which her fans can directly chat with her and interact with her as well.

Apart from this the app features Live Chatting, HD photos, videos and Go Live.

