Absolutely healthy, will maintain 15-day social distancing, says Deepender Hooda

The newly inducted Rajya Sabha MP Deepender S Hooda on Saturday clarified that he was "absolutely healthy". The clarification came in the aftermath of him coming in contact with Rajasthan MP Dushyant Singh at Parliament on Wednesday. However, in an effort to maintain social distancing, he has decided to cancel all his public engagements for the next 15 days.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The newly inducted Rajya Sabha MP Deepender S Hooda on Saturday clarified that he was "absolutely healthy". The clarification came in the aftermath of him coming in contact with Rajasthan MP Dushyant Singh at Parliament on Wednesday. However, in an effort to maintain social distancing, he has decided to cancel all his public engagements for the next 15 days. "Dependra Hooda, a CWC member and a member elected unopposed in the recent Rajya Sabha election, is absolutely healthy," an official statement said.

According to the release, Hooda has postponed all his meetings and appointments for the next two weeks in the public interest. "He has urged people to take precautions against coronavirus. Also, to follow all guidelines issued by the government including, 'Janta curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deepender Hooda said that keeping in mind the health of all, he has decided to keep a distance from direct contact form public till 31 March as a precautionary measure," it added.

The statement came in the wake of Hooda coming into contact with Dushyant who had earlier met singer Kanika Kapoor. The singer had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from her tour abroad. India has reported 315 positive cases of COVID-19 till Saturday as governments across the country have been ordering partial or complete lockdown in their respective states. (ANI)

