Absolutely healthy, will maintain 15-day social distancing, says Deepender Hooda
The newly inducted Rajya Sabha MP Deepender S Hooda on Saturday clarified that he was "absolutely healthy". The clarification came in the aftermath of him coming in contact with Rajasthan MP Dushyant Singh at Parliament on Wednesday. However, in an effort to maintain social distancing, he has decided to cancel all his public engagements for the next 15 days.
The newly inducted Rajya Sabha MP Deepender S Hooda on Saturday clarified that he was "absolutely healthy". The clarification came in the aftermath of him coming in contact with Rajasthan MP Dushyant Singh at Parliament on Wednesday. However, in an effort to maintain social distancing, he has decided to cancel all his public engagements for the next 15 days. "Dependra Hooda, a CWC member and a member elected unopposed in the recent Rajya Sabha election, is absolutely healthy," an official statement said.
According to the release, Hooda has postponed all his meetings and appointments for the next two weeks in the public interest. "He has urged people to take precautions against coronavirus. Also, to follow all guidelines issued by the government including, 'Janta curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deepender Hooda said that keeping in mind the health of all, he has decided to keep a distance from direct contact form public till 31 March as a precautionary measure," it added.
The statement came in the wake of Hooda coming into contact with Dushyant who had earlier met singer Kanika Kapoor. The singer had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from her tour abroad. India has reported 315 positive cases of COVID-19 till Saturday as governments across the country have been ordering partial or complete lockdown in their respective states. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dushyant Singh
- Rajya Sabha
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
BJD announces candidates for 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha
BJD announces four names for Rajya Sabha elections
Will send our leaders to Rajya Sabha from two seats, Congress will also support us: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra claims
Cong-RJD rift in open over Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar, Gohil reminds Tejashwi of 'promise'
TMC nominates Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi for Rajya Sabha polls: Mamata Banerjee.