Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alia Bhatt quashes rumors of breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, shares photo on Instagram

Alia put up an Instagram post which features her looking out of the window and enjoying the sunset

Alia Bhatt quashes rumors of breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, shares photo on Instagram
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (ranbirkapooruniverse)

The Raazi actress of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has confirmed the rumor of her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor is not truth by sharing a post on her Instagram account.

To quash rumors of their break up, Alia put up an Instagram post which features her looking out of the window and enjoying the sunset. She has given her picture credit to her all-time favorite Ranbir Kapoor.

She has captioned the image, "stay home and watch the sunset P.S credit to my all-time fav photographer RK 💗."

View this post on Instagram

stay home &... watch the sunset 🌄 #stayhomestaysafe P.S - 📸 credit to my all time fav photographer RK 💗

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Recently, Alia Bhatt has celebrated her 27th birthday with her close friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt where Ranbir Kapoor's absence was noticed by several fans and followers. Even when the Raazi actress put up beautiful pictures from the occasion, Ranbir was seen nowhere which gave rise to speculations that maybe the duo has called it quits.

Soon after few Bollywood media reports have said that Alia's 'all-time favorite' Ranbir Kapoor was present for the celebrations but he chose to stay away from the camera.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy epic project titled 'Brahmastra' which is expected to release in December this year.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and SS.Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Karan Malhotra's 'Shamshera' opposite veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

In the shadow of Ebola and Covid-19, measles rips through Congo

T homas the Tank Engine beams from the front of Dobo Mambanzas ripped pullover. Unlike the cartoon trains face, Dobos is blistered and scrunched as she struggles for breath, her eyes shuttered and weeping. The three-year-old is going blind....

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 1,812 with 127 new deaths

Irans death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 1,812, with 127 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the countrys total number of infected people has reached 23,049.Kia...

Court decision to dismiss application to interdict B-BBEE Commission welcomed

The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment B-BBEE Commission has welcomed a court decision to dismiss an application that would see it not performing its functions.The Commission welcomes the decision of the Gauteng Division of the High Cou...

Global rates of liver cancer increasing among older adults: Study

The rates of liver cancer around the world are increasing, especially among older adults, despite advances aimed at preventing the disease, according to a study. To obtain trends and estimates of liver cancer by age, sex, region, and cause,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020