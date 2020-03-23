Alia Bhatt quashes rumors of breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, shares photo on Instagram

The Raazi actress of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has confirmed the rumor of her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor is not truth by sharing a post on her Instagram account.

To quash rumors of their break up, Alia put up an Instagram post which features her looking out of the window and enjoying the sunset. She has given her picture credit to her all-time favorite Ranbir Kapoor.

She has captioned the image, "stay home and watch the sunset P.S credit to my all-time fav photographer RK 💗."

Recently, Alia Bhatt has celebrated her 27th birthday with her close friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt where Ranbir Kapoor's absence was noticed by several fans and followers. Even when the Raazi actress put up beautiful pictures from the occasion, Ranbir was seen nowhere which gave rise to speculations that maybe the duo has called it quits.

Soon after few Bollywood media reports have said that Alia's 'all-time favorite' Ranbir Kapoor was present for the celebrations but he chose to stay away from the camera.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy epic project titled 'Brahmastra' which is expected to release in December this year.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and SS.Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Karan Malhotra's 'Shamshera' opposite veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.

