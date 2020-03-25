'RRR' motion poster releases, SS Rajamouli brings fire and water together

Director SS Rajamouli has finally revealed the title and first motion poster of his upcoming movie, 'RRR', today morning on March 25. The team had named the film 'RRR' referring to Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The motion poster has already got 445K views in only 1 hour. The video is shared by SS Rajamoului on his twitter account captioning, "water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy... to present the title logo of #RRR!!!"

The Telugu title of the movie is 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' and the motion poster introduces Ram Charan as a symbol of fire and on the other hand, Jr NTR could be seen walking on water as a symbol of water. What happens when these two forces with immense energy come together?

'RRR' is a fictional tale involving freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. At a press conference last year, Rajamouli had stated that the inspiration came from the movie 'Motorcycle Diaries'. He had stated that 'RRR' will be set in 1920s pre-independent India, and Ram Charan will play the younger version of Alluri Sitarama Raju while NTR will play the younger Komaram Bheem.

'RRR' also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt's debut in Telugu cinema. Olivia Morris and Alison Doody too have been roped in for the much-awaited film.

