Australia Unites in Candlelit Vigil for Sydney Shooting Victims

Sydney, Australia - Australians will participate in a candlelit vigil at Sydney's Bondi Beach to commemorate the shooting victims of a week ago when a Jewish festival was attacked, resulting in 15 deaths. The attack, carried out by two gunmen, marks Australia's deadliest since Tasmania in 1996.

The government has declared a national Day of Reflection, with ceremonies and memorials echoing the nation's grief and defiance against such violence. Elements of Indigenous culture, such as a smoking ceremony, were integrated into the remembrance events at Bondi Pavilion.

Community leaders, including Rabbi Levi Wolff, called for unity, underscoring that the attack has implications beyond the Jewish community, threatening shared Australian values. With one gunman dead and the other charged, the day serves as an urgent call for solidarity against hate.

(With inputs from agencies.)