Nancy Momoland stops at every blue wall, find out the reason why?

File photo Image Credit: Instagram (nancyjewel_mcdonie)

South Korean Popstar, Nancy Momoland who is also the lead member of the girl group 'Momoland' formed by MLD Entertainment has recently shared a heart-throbbing photo of her's on her Instagram account.

In her recent post, Nancy is seen wearing a furry white jacket, standing in front of a blue wall. Well, the most interesting thing in the post is Nancy's caption.

Sharing the post, Nancy captioned, "me stopping at every blue wall."

Me stopping at every Blue Wall

Unsurprisingly, the comments section of Nancy Momoland's Instagram post is flooded with thousands of likes and comments as the post got more than 121K likes and 1,142 comments. People are even guessing that her favorite color is blue.

One of her fans replied to her caption, "I painted all of our walls blue, can you stop by too?" Another fan has asked her that what is there with the blue wall, to which a user has replied that blue is her favorite color.

However, fans can not deny the fact that blue might be her favorite color because this is not the first post of her in a blue dress or a blue background.

Through the year 2016 after a reality show 'Finding Momoland', the winners of the show became the seven members Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy, and they debuted on November 10, 2016, with the music video, 'Welcome to Momoland'. In 2017. Momoland added two new members, Daisy and Taeha. In 2019, Taeha and Yeonwoo left the group.

