Thane Civic Polls Shake Shiv Sena as Ticket Denials Stir Controversy

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son was denied a ticket for the Thane civic polls, prompting local MP Naresh Mhaske to express commitment to Shiv Sena despite the decision. Amidst internal resignations and past denials, the party faces unrest ahead of the elections.

Tensions rise within Maharashtra's Shiv Sena as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's decision to deny his son a ticket for Thane's upcoming civic polls is met with mixed reactions. Despite the setback, local MP Naresh Mhaske reaffirms his family's unwavering dedication to the party's principles and its leader, Shinde.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Mhaske highlighted his son Ashutosh's steadfast work addressing grievances in the community, emphasizing that their commitment remains strong even without official positions. The announcement comes as the Shiv Sena has yet to disclose its candidates for the 137 seats of Thane's Municipal Corporation, while its political ally, the BJP, has announced its lineup for the January 15 elections.

Amid these developments, dissatisfaction brews among party members, with mass resignations from Sena office-bearers in Thane's Yeoor region. Previously, young leaders Swapnil Landge and Nikhil Budjade also expressed discontent over ticket allocations. This growing unrest poses significant challenges for the Shiv Sena as civic elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

