Prakash Raj celebrates birthday as a hero, gives shelter to 11 workers amid coronavirus

National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj celebrates his birthday today on March 26. The multitalented star is famous for his acting skills and has directed and produced several super hit films as well.

On the occasion of his birthday, he has taken a great initiative by giving shelter to 11 daily wage workers on his farm during the current situation of coronavirus threat.

Prakash took this information to his Twitter account and said,"on my birthday today ..I did this .gave shelter to 11 stranded workers from Pondichery..chennai.. Khammam.. it's not just government s responsibility..it's ours too. #COVID2019 #21daylockdown #kuchKaronna .. let's celebrate humanity .. let's fight this united."

In the circumstances of lockdown, Prakash Raj has shared some quality time pictures with his family. Prakash Raj wrote, "reaping veggies..baking .. quality time in the farm ...listen to the authorities .. cooperate with the government ...stay home stay safe. let's fight this united."

#lockdownindia ... reaping veggies..baking .. quality time in the farm ...listen to the authorities .. cooperate with the government ...stay home stay safe 🙏🙏🙏 let's fight this united pic.twitter.com/C0SAJNAdy0 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 25, 2020

Prakash Raj has won 5 National Awards and 5 Filmfare Awards for his immeasurable contribution to cinema across several languages. He has also won 4 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards as the best villain, and one state award as the best character actor.

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India, Today and the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Health Ministry. Goa featured for the first time in the chart prepared by the ministry, reporting 33 coronavirus cases.

