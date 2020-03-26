Left Menu
Yoon Eun-Hye talks about her drinking and dating habits in “Radio Star"

File photo Image Credit: Instagram (y1003_grace)

South Korean actress, singer, and model Yoon Eun-Hye appeared as a guest in the broadcast of "Radio Star" on March 25. Yoon Eun-Hye has revealed many changes and secrets of her life.

Yoon Eun Hye has talked about making a long-awaited return to television by coming on the show. She said, "It was difficult. It wasn't because I didn't want to, but I thought that I needed to be cautious for many reasons. I feel pressure to be funny when I appear on shows like this but I thought that it would be okay for my health. I'm also appearing so that I can overcome my trauma, so I hope it will be a good memory."

Here is the Instagram post by Yoon Eun-Hye, taken during the broadcast of "Radio Star."

너무 감사합니다🙏 💓#W24#라디오스타#꺼내먹어요

Yoon Eun Hye was a frequent guest on the popular SBS variety show "X-Man" where she earned the nickname "strong girl."

She revealed that Kang Ho Dong, one of the former hosts of "X-Man," praised her strength and told her that he would give her a thigh band used in wrestling as a gift when she gets married.

Speaking about her lifestyle, Yoon said, "It's been eight years since I quit drinking. At the time, it wasn't that I drank because I enjoyed it but rather because I had such severe insomnia. After many bad incidents happened when I was 29 years old."

During the show when the host has asked her about her relationship and expressed his disbelief that someone as beautiful as Yoon Eun Hye hasn't dated for eight years. She said, "no one asked me out or asked me for my number. I realized that when I was filming a drama or project and would have physically affectionate scenes, it would be my first time in years. So I'd feel nervous."

When Yoon Eun Hye was asked how long she cries, she answered, "I cry for three to four hours if I'm really upset about something and that's when my energy gets drained. But usually, it's for about 30 to 40 minutes."

Yoon Eun Hye debuted as a member of the girl group 'Baby Vox', staying with the group from 1999 to 2005. Yoon moved on to acting and is best known for starring in the television dramas 'Princess Hours', 'The Vineyard Man', 'Coffee Prince', 'My Fair Lady', 'Lie to Me', and 'Missing You'.

