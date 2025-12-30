Energizing the Future: V-GREEN & HPCL's EV Charging Revolution in India
V-GREEN, backed by VinFast, has partnered with HPCL to establish electric vehicle charging facilities across India, utilizing HPCL's extensive fuel station network. This collaboration aims to enhance EV infrastructure and support the expansion of VinFast and HP e-Charge brands, as India accelerates its transition to green transportation.
VinFast's charging infrastructure firm, V-GREEN, announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to establish electric vehicle charging stations at HPCL fuel outlets across India.
This initiative holds significant relevance as India accelerates its efforts towards sustainable transportation, utilizing HPCL's comprehensive network of 24,400 retail outlets and 5,300 existing EV charging stations under the HP e-Charge brand.
This collaboration aims to leverage HPCL's infrastructure to boost electric vehicle adoption, enhance user experience, and facilitate the growth of the VinFast and HP e-Charge brands, further establishing a robust foundation for a widespread EV ecosystem in India.
