In a significant political shift, Ivory Coast's ruling party, the Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP), has bolstered its parliamentary majority following the weekend elections. The opposition, led by former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, suffered substantial losses, dropping half of its previous seats.

RHDP's expanded influence in the National Assembly is expected to facilitate President Alassane Ouattara's agenda, focused on enticing private investment into the nation's economy, renowned as the world's largest cocoa producer. At the age of 83, Ouattara is also prioritizing the preparation of a new generation of political leaders.

The RHDP secured 197 out of 255 seats, a notable increase from their 163 seats, as revealed by provisional results. Meanwhile, Thiam's Democratic Party of Ivory Coast saw its representation diminish to 32 seats from 65, while independent candidates claimed 23 seats. Voter turnout was 35.04%, slightly lower than the previous elections.