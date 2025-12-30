End of an Era: Aubameyang Bids Farewell to International Football
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's international football career appears to have concluded as he departs the Africa Cup of Nations early due to a thigh injury. Despite being a key player for Gabon, the 36-year-old striker will miss the final group game against Ivory Coast, effectively ending his 16-year tenure.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's remarkable international football career concluded unexpectedly as he departed the Africa Cup of Nations early, returning to France on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Gabonese striker will miss the last group match against Ivory Coast in Marrakech, following Gabon's elimination after losses to Cameroon and Mozambique.
Aubameyang's participation was in doubt due to a thigh injury suffered before the tournament in Morocco. Although he played in the opening matches, a medical assessment led to the decision, in consultation with his club Olympique de Marseille, to prioritize his health and exempt him from the final match.
Aubameyang, a former African Footballer of the Year, leaves behind an illustrious 16-year international career marking 82 caps and 39 goals. He became a national hero, choosing Gabon over France and leading them to memorable moments like the 2012 Cup of Nations quarter-final. His legacy remains significant despite the abrupt closing chapter.
